The price of a packet of cigarettes is going up by 50 cent

THE GOVERNMENT IS increasing the tax on cigarettes as part of Budget 2021.

Excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes will rise by 50 cent, marking the fifth year in a row the price has increased by that amount.

There will also be a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products.

Speaking the Dáil this afternoon, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said:

This will bring the price of cigarettes in the most popular price category to €14 and supports public health policy to reduce smoking levels in our society.

Excise duty on cigarettes has been increased in the majority of Budgets over the past three decades.

Although sometimes criticised for impacting the pocket of smokers, it is generally portrayed as more of a public health measure than a tax raising initiative.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The price increase normally comes into effect at midnight the day it is announced but this has not yet been confirmed for Budget 2021.

More details as we get them.