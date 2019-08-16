This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 16 August, 2019
€39,000 worth of unstamped cigarettes and €1,530 in cash seized in Cork City

The cigarettes were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Eva.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 16 Aug 2019, 4:59 PM
The seized cigarettes
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE HAS SEIZED over 65,000 unstamped cigarettes and €1,530 in cash in Cork City. 

Revenue officers made the discovery when they carried out a search, under warrant, of a residential property in Cork City. 

The cigarettes, branded Minks, Marlboro and NZ, were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Eva. 

They had a combined retail value of over €39,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €31,000. 

Revenue officers also seized €1,530 cash, suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in criminal activity. 

A Lithuanian man in his 30s was questioned and today at Cork District Court, Judge Patricia Harney granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order to allow for further investigations to be carried out. 

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution. 

The seizure was made as part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy. 

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal tobacco products, they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

