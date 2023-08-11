Advertisement

Friday 11 August 2023
Revenue The cigarettes seized by Revenue
# Seizure
Cigarettes worth €2.8 million smuggled from Latvia seized at Dublin Port
The cigarettes were found in pallets which had arrived from the Netherlands and originated from Latvia.
CIGARETTES WORTH OVER €2,800,000 have been seized at Dublin Port. 

The smuggled cigarettes, branded ‘Lambert and Butler’ and ‘Rothmans’, were discovered yesterday by Revenue officers upon the inspection of 12 pallets which had arrived from the Netherlands and originated from Latvia. 

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of approximately €2,866,750, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €2,244,400.

Over 3.6 cigarettes were seized in total. 

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential line 1800 295 295. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Hayley Halpin
Your Voice
Readers Comments
