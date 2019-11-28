Over 38,000 cigarettes worth around €26k seized during search of home in Co Wexford

GARDAÍ AND REVENUE have seized over 38,000 cigarettes during a search of a property in Co Wexford.

The search was carried out at a home in Enniscorthy yesterday.

The unstamped cigarettes had a combined retail value of around €26,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €20,500.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was made as part of multi-agency operations targeting the sale and supply of illegal tobacco products in the show economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.