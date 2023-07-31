Advertisement

Monday 31 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo File image of a Circle K logo.
# wrong fuel
Circle K issues apology after putting diesel into petrol storage tank at Co Kildare station
At least 87 customers may have been impacted by last Saturday’s ‘isolated incident’.
4.4k
6
20 minutes ago

CIRCLE K HAS apologised to customers at a Co Kildare service station after diesel was mistakenly delivered into its underground petrol storage tank.

The incident occurred at the Circle K Kill North Service Station and all petrol pumps were impacted last Saturday, 29 July, between 2 and 7pm.

Circle K has described it as an “isolated incident” and said that having reviewed CCTV, they know at least 87 customers may have been impacted.

“As soon as the issue became apparent, petrol pumps at the forecourt were immediately closed and Circle K launched an investigation to establish how this occurred,” read a Circle K statement today.

“The issue at the site has since been resolved, with all pumps at the forecourt now operating normally.

“At Circle K, we stand by and guarantee the quality of our fuel and would like to reassure all customers that this was an isolated incident.”

Circle K has apologised to all impacted customers and has opened a customer hotline to support anyone who may have been impacted.

“We are ready to assist impacted customers to resolve any issues as quickly as possible and would like to assure them that we will assist them with any potential claim,” said Circle K.

 

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
