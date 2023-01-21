Extended biodiversity assembly to meet for final time on sector-specific recommendations

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY on biodiversity is set to meet for a final time today after calling an additional meeting for more time to discuss issues such as agriculture, peatlands and forestry.

The assembly was convened last year to consider the threats of biodiversity loss and how to reverse it; the main causes and impacts of biodiversity loss; and how to improve the government’s response and measure progress.

After months of discussions and listening to experts, the 99 members and chairperson Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin voted on over 100 recommendations in November, including a vote that garnered 83% support for calling a referendum on a Constitutional amendment about biodiversity protection.

The assembly’s conclusions included that the State has “comprehensively failed” on biodiversity to date.

At the November meeting, members agreed to seek an extension from the Houses of Oireachtas for more time to debate and vote on recommendations related to agriculture; freshwaters; marine and coastal environments; peatlands; forestry, woodlands, and hedgerows; protected sites and species; invasive species; and urban and built environments.

After the assembly concludes its voting, a final report is to be prepared and presented to the Oireachtas in the coming weeks.

The proceedings today, which start at 9am in the Grand Hotel in Malahide, are available to view live online.

Biodiversity loss refers to the growing number of animals and plants that are becoming extinct at an accelerating pace due to factors like overexploitation, habitat loss, and the climate crisis.

The Irish government declared a climate and biodiversity emergency in 2019 and passed an amendment calling for a citizens’ assembly, though it took nearly three years for the assembly to be convened.

In an interview with The Journal earlier this year, Dr Ní Shúilleabháin said it would be important that the recommendations provided to the government are put into practice.

“What I’m hopeful for is that the recommendations that we decide on will be something that will be taken seriously by Government and will be actionable,” she said.

“I consider that part of my role as chair to make sure that when we present them, we present them in a way that they won’t be ignored. I don’t want them to be left on the shelf.”