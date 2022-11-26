Citizens' Assembly on biodiversity to hear from Dr Jane Goodall at final meeting

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY on biodiversity loss is set to hear from conservationist Dr Jane Goodall at its final meeting this weekend before voting on recommendations for the government.

The 99 members of the assembly and its chair have met over the last seven months to hear from experts and develop policy advice for tackling the biodiversity emergency that was declared in 2019.

Dr Goodall, known for her studies of chimpanzees and nature conservation, is set to deliver a closing address to members virtually at 11am today, with several other speakers also lined up to speak this morning, including Professor of Botany at Trinity Jenny McElwain and the Irish Schools Sustainability Network.

Biodiversity loss refers to the growing number of animals and plants that are becoming extinct at an accelerating pace due to factors like overexploitation, habitat loss, and the climate crisis.

The Irish government declared a climate and biodiversity emergency in 2019 and passed an amendment calling for a citizens’ assembly, though it took nearly three years for the assembly to be convened.

In a statement ahead of the final meeting, Chair of the Assembly Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin described the “scale of the challenge that the State must address in ensuring that the environment and nature that we celebrate and depend on need be protected to a much greater extent”.

“Our ability to continue to produce food, to access to clean water and to engage with this irreplaceable part of our heritage depends on it,” Dr Ní Shúilleabháin said.

“It has been an immense privilege to chair this Assembly and to engage with these members who have given so generously of their time and energy to participate in this work on behalf of their fellow citizens – a ‘meitheal’ on a national scale.

“It has been such an educational experience to hear from so many volunteers, farmers, fishers, scientists and communities throughout the course of our work and it is wonderful that one of the best-known advocates for nature, Dame Dr Jane Goodall, will conclude our meetings with her address and inspirational message.”

The assembly members are set to vote on more than 150 recommendations that will be sent to the Dáil and Seanad to help guide national policies on biodiversity.

During its meetings, it listened to evidence from 75 speakers and received 650 submissions from Ireland and internationally.

It is preparing recommendations to address biodiversity in areas such as agriculture, freshwater, peatlands, cities, education, business, and tourism, as well as funding.

A final report will be prepared and sent to the Houses of the Oireachtas, with requested timelines for a response to be issued.

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin said the assembly will “produce a strong set of recommendations that will outline the steps the State should take in addressing biodiversity loss”.

“These recommendations will ensure that generations coming after us will be able to both rely on and enjoy the world around them,” she said.

“Following our vote on Sunday, I will continue to work on behalf of the Assembly to make sure that these recommendations are actively and meaningfully implemented to conserve and restore biodiversity loss in Ireland.”

Dr Jane Goodall is known for her decades of work studying primates and conservation, particularly her studies on chimpanzees in the wild.

In 1977, she founded the Jane Goodall Institute, a charity that promotes chimpanzee welfare and public education as well as broader conservation efforts.