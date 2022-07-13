Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 14 July 2022
Citywest accommodation full tonight for new refugee arrivals as State to seek alternative sites

Gormanstown tented accommodation in Meath is to open ‘within days’ with large stadiums likely to be used.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 11:37 PM
44 minutes ago 3,148 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5816607

THE TAOISEACH AND relevant ministers will meet tomorrow to discuss the shortage of State accomodation for new arrivals of refugees from Ukraine and other countries. 

The Citywest facility in west Dublin has reached full capacity as of this evening, with Government sources confirming to The Journal that the Gormanstown tented accommodation in Meath is to open “within days”.

Alternative sites and centres, such as stadiums, could also be opened as part of a “multi-layered response” to the situation. 

Cabinet only recently signed off on a proposal to lease the Citywest Hotel in Dublin for two years to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

The hotel and conference centre can accommodate about 2,300 people fleeing the war.

It is understood that over the past number of weeks there has been a very significant increase in the number of people seeking access to the International protection Service (IPS) and this is causing a severe shortage of available accommodation for both people arriving from Ukraine and International Protection applicants. 

Senior Government sources have the Rwanda policy in UK is having an impact on the arrivals into Ireland, with over 6,000 IPS applicants in first few months of this year -  over double of what the country received in one full year. 

They said the Department of Justice will now “step up” its role in both assessing “genuine cases” and returning people coming from countries not at war.

A statement from the a spokesperson for Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman confirmed the significant increase in IPS applicants stating that this has caused overcrowding in the Citywest Transit Hub, which is used to assess and streamline refugees arriving at Dublin Airport.

“Incoming arrivals overnight will remain in Dublin airport if they do not have an alternative source of accommodation.

“Government is working intensively to put alternative arrangements in place with immediate effect,” he said.

Tomorrow, the Taoiseach and ministers will meet to discuss the situation and review the current policies and processes.

