Irish Defence Forces building large-scale tent camp for incoming Ukrainian refugees

IRISH DEFENCE FORCES soldiers are building a large tent village for Ukrainian refugees in Gormanstown Camp, but it is hoped that it will be used only as a last resort.

Soldiers from the Ordnance Corps and the Engineering Corps began work last week on the facility in the County Meath Camp.

They have constructed the tents on solid raised bases and have been working to provide electrical and plumbing to the facility.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said that the tents will only be used in a scenario where hotels and other facility spaces have run out.

“Following a request from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY), the Defence Forces commenced the preparation of accommodation in Gormanston Camp for Ukrainians seeking protection in Ireland. The work on this facility commenced on the weekend of 19/20 March 2022,” a statement read.

“The accommodation at Gormanston is being prepared as a contingency due to the unprecedented nature of the situation.”

The Government is providing initial places for refugees arriving from Ukraine in hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfasts.

Accommodation has also been pledged by the general public, which is being assessed for suitability.

State-owned or private properties may also be deemed to be suitable for short-term accommodation, as well as religious properties and local authority community facilities.

“All accommodation options are being considered in the context of the evolving situation,” a Defence Forces spokesperson added.

Soldiers hard at work installing a washroom at the refugee camp in Gormanstown. Source: Irish Defence Forces

According to Government figures, by Saturday more than 13,000 people arrived in Ireland from Ukraine. Many have stayed with relatives and friends already living in Ireland, but more than 7,180 have received assistance with sourcing accommodation.

DCEDIY has said it has, as of Friday, secured 2,773 long term hotel rooms, with additional short term room capacity also available. The department also said that number is increasing at a steady pace.

“There have been 22,657 pledges of accommodation, shared and unshared, through the Irish Red Cross,” a statement read.

“Of this, 4,896 relates to vacant properties. The Defence Forces have made contact in respect of 1,112 vacant properties to arrange inspections. 820 owners have agreed to inspections. 218 owners were not contactable and have to be contacted again. 74 owners have withdrawn properties.”

The Department is also in advanced discussions with Airbnb and The Open Community regarding temporary accommodation being provided to those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine in Airbnb listings around Ireland.

“Following initial contacts with many of those who have offered pledged accommodation, the Irish Red Cross, in conjunction with the Defence Forces, and teams of auctioneers, estate agents and engineers will begin checks required to confirm the suitability of pledged accommodation for housing refugees fleeing Ukraine,” the spokesperson added.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman previously warned that the scale of the refugee crisis is enormous.

“We are facing a humanitarian crisis on a scale never before seen in Ireland. We remain steadfast in our solidarity with the plight of people who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine, and we continue to extend a welcome to the many people who have arrived here seeking safety and shelter,” he said.

“Since the onset of this war, my Department and I have been focused on providing reception accommodation to those in need. The scale of response to this crisis has been unprecedented, and the Irish people have displayed an incredible level of generosity in their pledges of support and accommodation.”