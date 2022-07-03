#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 3 July 2022
Gardaí investigating assault of a man (50s) in Kildare make arrest

The injured man, who is in his 50s, remains in Tallaght University Hospital receiving treatment.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,744 Views 0 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A serious assault of a man in his 50s have arrested a suspect in relation to the incident.

The man is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The injured man, who is in his 50s, remains in Tallaght University Hospital receiving treatment. 

He was assaulted at a home in the Clane area of Kildare on Saturday morning. 

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in The Avenue area of Abbeylands between 11am and 11:30am to make this footage available to them.
 
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

