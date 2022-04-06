#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 6 April 2022
Advertisement

MEP Clare Daly criticises EU sanctions on Russia in European Parliament speech

Daly has previously voted against a resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 2:22 PM
1 hour ago 10,233 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5731540
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CLARE DALY HAS attacked the imposition of sanctions on Russia in a speech in the European Parliament.

Daly, along with her colleague Mick Wallace, was one of 13 MEPs who previously voted against a motion to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

That resolution outlined the EU’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the two MEPs said they couldn’t back the motion because it also expressed support for Nato and called for weapons to be sent to Ukraine.  

Since the vote, the pair have faced criticism from constituents and others in Ireland, as well as fellow MEPs, for their position.

This morning in the European Parliament Daly spoke about her opposition to sanctions against Russia, claiming that the European Union was acting on behalf of Nato. 

“The EU instead of promoting peace and acting in the interests of the people of Europe to Ukrainians, the EU citizens and, yes, the Russian citizens too has become a tool of NATO and the military industrial complex.

“What is needed is an end to the conflict, an end to militarism, a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement.

She went on:

“How is not selling Kerrygold butter to Russia going to save any Ukrainian lives? How is buying filthy fracked US gas going to stop the war?

“They won’t of course, because nowhere have sanctions ever succeeded in ending a military assault or achieving regime change,” she said. 

The MEP appeared to confuse the recent news of Kerry Group’s withdrawal from Russia with Kerrygold, which is made in North Cork by a separate company Ornua.  

Daly claimed that sanctions against Russia would not stop its invasion of Ukraine.  

“History has taught us that sanctions do not end military conflict. They do not bring peace.

“They make the people suffer, not the oligarchs – the people, the people of Russia, the people of Europe, and they’re not going to help save lives because the more arms you pump into Ukraine, the more the war will be prolonged, the more Ukrainians can and will die, and it might sound radical colleagues, but the answer to war is not more war.

“It’s peace, and peace isn’t delivered by the barrel of a gun. It’s delivered by diplomacy. By dialogue. You can wish away your continents history, but we share a continent with Russia.

“We will sit down with Russia, there will be a negotiated peace and this organisation should be promoting it earlier. Rather than delaying it and making sure that more Ukrainians die, your feigning of sympathy rings hollow – it makes me sick to be honest with you,” she claimed. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Separately Barry Andrews, a Dublin MEP, yesterday said Ireland should support an EU ban on imports of Russian oil and gas.

Calls for tougher sanctions against Russia have increased following the news over the weekend of Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha outside Kyiv.

The Fianna Fail MEP said the EU will be able to cope with the impact of an energy embargo despite the bloc’s reliance on Russia for supplies of gas, oil and coal.

Andrews said the Ukrainians need military aid and tougher sanctions.

The decision by Kerry Group to suspend their operations in Russia and Belarus was also welcomed by Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher.

The Ireland South MEP had urged the Group to pull out of Russia because of the war in Ukraine. He’s now calling on all Irish companies to stop doing business with Russia while the war continues.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie