Tuesday 8 March 2022
EU Parliament Ukraine rapporteur says Mick Wallace and Clare Daly are 'politically irrelevant' and 'marginal'

Last week, Wallace and Daly were two of just 13 MEPs who voted against a European Parliament resolution on Ukraine.

By Rónán Duffy and Lauren Boland Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 4:06 PM
32 minutes ago 6,267 Views 8 Comments
MEPs MIck Wallace and Clare Daly.
THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT’S Standing Rapporteur on Ukraine has described Irish MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly as “politically irrelevant” and has questioned their motivations.

German MEP Michael Gahler was speaking to reporters at the European Parliament Strasbourg as the EU continued to plot a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rapporteurs are elected by fellow MEPs to report on a legislative proposals, in Gahler’s case in matters related to Ukraine. 

Last week, Wallace and Daly were two of just 13 MEPs who voted against a European Parliament resolution on Ukraine.

The resolution condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but Wallace and Daly said they could not support it because it also stated support for NATO and called for weapons to be sent to Ukraine. 

Speaking last week, Wallace defended his vote against the resolution and said it “took courage” to do so. 

Gahler today, however, said that Wallace and Daly are “by no means relevant” and that he could not understand their position. 

“They are politically irrelevant, they are marginal, they are exotic. They are not helping the Irish cause by any means,” he told reporters. 

Gahler added that the pair are “not stupid”, adding: “I don’t know what their motivation is.”

Gahler, who is a member of the European People’s Party of which Fine Gael is a member, also spoke about Ireland’s status as a neutral country. 

He noted that there are discussions about neutrality underway in Finland, which borders Russia, but that Ireland may not have to change its policy because of its geographic position. 

“The area where you are situated geographically, perhaps you could afford it (neutrality) rather than the Finns, who are now having a strong discussion,” he said. 

“Some in Austria are challenging this neutrality and getting unfriendly words from the Russians in return. You (Ireland) are a good and pro-European partner, I wouldn’t get at loggerheads with Ireland over this neutrality issue,” he said.

Gahler added that even a neutral Ireland “wouldn’t be left alone” in a conflict. 

“Indeed, in any case, if there were a real worst case scenario, you would be with us and we would protect you with the Americans, you wouldn’t be left out.”

The Journal has reached out to the two Independents 4 Change MEPs for comment. 

