Mick Wallace says sending arms to Ukraine is 'madness' as he defends vote against EU motion

IRELAND SOUTH MEP Mick Wallace has said he and colleague Clare Daly “did what we thought was right” in opposing a European Parliament on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The two Irish MEPs were among just 13 who opposed the motion which was supported by 637 MEPs, with 26 abstentions.

The motion was titled ‘Russian aggression against Ukraine’ and contained 48 different texts which were voted on.

Advertisement

Speaking this morning to the Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran on South East Radio, Wallace said that he supported some of the texts but could not agree with others.

“This resolution wasn’t just ‘do you condemn Russian aggression?’, there’s an absolute multitude of stuff in the resolution. Some of it we agree with and some of it we disagree with,” he said.

Wallace said that the first text of the motion “condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against and invasion of Ukraine”.

He said that he supports this text and the following one which called for a Russian withdrawal but cannot support other texts which “welcomes the unity between the EU, NATO and other like minded democratic partners”.

“One of the things that we voted against was it reiterates that NATO is the foundation of collective defence for the member states, who are NATO allies, and welcomes the unity between the EU and NATO. We’re anti-war, NATO has nothing to do with peace, it’s to do with war, we’re pro-peace, we’re anti war,” he said.

In the radio interview, Wallace also referred to other texts in the motion which call for EU member states to send “defensive weapons to Ukraine” and which also recognise NATO deployments to “strengthen the eastern flank and deter any further Russian aggression”.

“The way forward is not putting in more arms and guns in there, the way forward is negotiation. The Ukrainians and the Russians, the French and the Germans, the Chinese and the Americans need to sit down and bring about a ceasefire,” Wallace told the programme.

Wallace said that the EU wanted to “flood Ukraine with arms” and he described this as “madness”.

When it was put to him that Ukrainians in the country have been seeking weapons and ammunition, Wallace said: “The more arms that are going to go in there the more Ukrainians that die.”

Asked about Corcoran how it was possible to negotiate with “a despot like Putin”, Wallace replied:

How did the Brits negotiate with the IRA in the north, if you don’t negotiate, you have to talk to your enemy no matter how bad they are.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He added: ”Russia invaded the place, they have to carry responsibility for that, Putin’s completely wrong to invade the place.”

Speaking remotely to the European Parliament yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for Ukraine to be admitted into the EU.

Asked would he favour Ukrainian membership, Wallace said:

If Ukraine were actually welcomed into the EU, without conditions of neoliberal reforms and opening the place up to be raped by Western corporate interest, then I’d be in agreement of it. But when they’re doing that I wouldn’t. Listen, there’s 20 countries in the Balkans waiting.

In the Dáil this afternoon, Labour leader Alan Kelly TD said that Wallace and Dublin MEP Daly were “a disgrace to their mandate” following their vote yesterday.

Wallace denied that he is not representing his constituents in Ireland South, saying that he was elected to oppose war.