#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 1 March 2022
Advertisement

Ukraine's Zelensky urges European Parliament to 'prove that you are with us'

The President of the European Parliament welcomed Ukraine’s application to join the EU, saying “we will work towards that goal.”

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 12:05 PM
33 minutes ago 11,345 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5697443
Ursula von der Leyen in the foreground as Volodymer Zelensky addressed the Europen Parliament via videolink today.
Image: European Parliament
Ursula von der Leyen in the foreground as Volodymer Zelensky addressed the Europen Parliament via videolink today.
Ursula von der Leyen in the foreground as Volodymer Zelensky addressed the Europen Parliament via videolink today.
Image: European Parliament

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelensky has urged the European Union to increase its support to his country, telling the European Parliament to “prove you are with” Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader made the comments via videolink during an extraordinary meeting of the European Parliament today.

“We have proven our strength. We have proven that, as a minimum, we are exactly the same as you. So, prove that you are with us. Prove that you will not let us go. Prove that you indeed are Europeans. And then life will win over. And light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his concluding remarks.

The Ukrainian leader received a standing ovation from MEP’s, many of whom wore Ukrainian colours, both before and after his address to the parliament.

The parliament’s translator struggled to contain his emotion as he relayed Zelensky’s account of the situation in the country following Russia’s invasion.

Ahead of Zelensky speaking, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said “we welcome Ukraine’s application for candidate status and we will work towards that goal.”

The address by Zelensky comes as evidence from the ground shows that Moscow’s forces are bombing civilian areas in major cities as they seek to push deeper into Ukraine.

EU lawmakers look set to back a non-binding resolution calling for Ukraine to be granted candidate status.

But the decision to put Kyiv on the path to join remains one for the 27 member states. Officials caution it would take years of reforms for Ukraine to be able to become part of the EU.

On the potential for Ukraine’s entry to the EU, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that while he favours an accelerated process for prospective EU members, he was unsure whether Ukraine could join “immediately”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I don’t know whether it can be done immediately. But I certainly would be a proponent and supporter of accelerating it and making it very clear that they can become members of the European Union,” he said.

On his way into a Cabinet meeting today, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that “other countries” are also looking for EU membership.

“I think we have to be careful not to forget those who’ve also been looking for membership for a long time. My own view is that Europe will be strengthened by further additions, I think we have to manage that.

“Obviously, we have to make sure the rule of law and all the other basic fundamental rules of the EU are in in place,” he said.

Additional reporting from AFP and Rónán Duffy

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie