Ukraine's Zelensky urges European Parliament to 'prove that you are with us'

Ursula von der Leyen in the foreground as Volodymer Zelensky addressed the Europen Parliament via videolink today.

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelensky has urged the European Union to increase its support to his country, telling the European Parliament to “prove you are with” Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader made the comments via videolink during an extraordinary meeting of the European Parliament today.

“We have proven our strength. We have proven that, as a minimum, we are exactly the same as you. So, prove that you are with us. Prove that you will not let us go. Prove that you indeed are Europeans. And then life will win over. And light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his concluding remarks.

The Ukrainian leader received a standing ovation from MEP’s, many of whom wore Ukrainian colours, both before and after his address to the parliament.

The parliament’s translator struggled to contain his emotion as he relayed Zelensky’s account of the situation in the country following Russia’s invasion.

Ahead of Zelensky speaking, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said “we welcome Ukraine’s application for candidate status and we will work towards that goal.”

The address by Zelensky comes as evidence from the ground shows that Moscow’s forces are bombing civilian areas in major cities as they seek to push deeper into Ukraine.

EU lawmakers look set to back a non-binding resolution calling for Ukraine to be granted candidate status.

But the decision to put Kyiv on the path to join remains one for the 27 member states. Officials caution it would take years of reforms for Ukraine to be able to become part of the EU.

On the potential for Ukraine’s entry to the EU, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that while he favours an accelerated process for prospective EU members, he was unsure whether Ukraine could join “immediately”.

“I don’t know whether it can be done immediately. But I certainly would be a proponent and supporter of accelerating it and making it very clear that they can become members of the European Union,” he said.

On his way into a Cabinet meeting today, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that “other countries” are also looking for EU membership.

“I think we have to be careful not to forget those who’ve also been looking for membership for a long time. My own view is that Europe will be strengthened by further additions, I think we have to manage that.

“Obviously, we have to make sure the rule of law and all the other basic fundamental rules of the EU are in in place,” he said.

Additional reporting from AFP and Rónán Duffy