Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl

TWO LIMERICK BROTHERS today appeared in court charged with the double rape of a young teenage girl in Clare two years ago.

At Ennis District Court, the two men in their 20s – who can’t be named for legal reasons – are each facing one count of rape of the girl aged less than 15 years old on Saturday, 22 April 2017 at the same location in north Clare.

The two were arrested at Mayorstone Garda Station in Limerick this morning and brought by gardaí to Ennis Garda Station where they were charged before appearing in court.

One of the men (23) is facing four charges.

Along with the rape charge of the young teenager, the man is also charged with the sexual intercourse of the girl aged under 15 contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape (Amendment) Act at the same north Clare location on 22 April 2017.

The man is also charged with sexually assaulting the girl contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Law Rape (Amendment) Act at the location on 22 April 2017 and the sexual exploitation of the girl contrary to Section 3 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act on dates between 1 April and 30 April 2017.

The man made ‘no reply’ when cautioned and charged with the four charges this morning.

Other charge

The man’s 24-year-old brother is facing one count of rape of the young teenage girl on 22 April 2017 and in response to charge and caution, the man replied:

I don’t know what I’m being charged with.

Judge Patrick Durcan granted legal aid in each case.

There was no objection to bail by the State for the two on condition that they sign on three times a week at their local garda station; notify gardaí of any change of address; notify Garda of any change in their phone number and have no contact with the alleged injured party directly or via social media.

Judge Durcan said that the two were to have no contact of any kind – directly or indirectly – with the alleged injured party.

Inspector Tom Kennedy of Ennis Garda Station sought time for an extension in the Book of Evidence as he said that the Director of the Public Prosecutions (DPP) is directing trial by indictment for both accused.

Judge Durcan remanded the two brothers on conditional bail to re-appear before Ennis District Court on 12 June next.

