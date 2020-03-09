This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Emergency services pumping water from Clare housing estate flooded from heavy rainfall

The water poured in around homes in Westbury, located close to the Limerick border, shortly before 7pm.

By David Raleigh Monday 9 Mar 2020, 10:41 PM
Image: David Raleigh
Image: David Raleigh
The flooded housing estate
The flooded housing estate
Image: David Raleigh

FIREFIGHTERS AND LOCAL authority crews are tonight pumping flood water from part of a housing estate located in south east Clare.

The water poured in around homes in Westbury, located close to the Limerick border, shortly before 7pm.

10 homes in Annavilla Grove, in the estate, are under threat from the floodwater, sources said.

A unit attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service are at the scene, along with a support vehicle, as well as crews attached to Clare County Council.

Firefighters have deployed floating pumps around homes to pump water away from the houses.

Council crews have laid sandbags to try to stem the deluge.

A digger machine is constructing a makeshift ditch to try to alleviate the flood.

According to a local source the water began pouring in from a nearby field.

The area is under threat of flooding due to increased rainfall.

Yesterday, Met Éireann warned of potential flooding due to expected downpours in Co Clare.

The national forecaster issued a 24-hour status yellow weather warning to take effect from 5am this morning stating “rainfall accumulations combined with high river levels may result in further flooding”.

Residents in Springfield, Clonlara, located about one mile from the River Shannon, in the same part of the region as Westbury, said tonight they were fearful of severe flooding threatening their homes.

13 houses in the community are impacted by floodwater when the ESB release increased discharge rates from the Parteen Weir.

The flood levels had receded in recent days, allowing some residents, who had been evacuated from their homes, to return to their houses and start another clean-up.

Hundreds of acres of farmland in the community remains under several feet of water.

The area has been struck by six devastating floods since 1995.

