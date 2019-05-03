Public asked to help find missing teenager from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old missing from Dublin 15.

Claudia Howard is missing from her home in Ongar since Wednesday.

When last seen she was wearing a green camouflage jacket and black jeans.

Claudia is described as being 5’ 8’’ in height, of slim build, with hazel eyes and auburn hair.

Anyone who has seen Claudia or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111.