Clean up underway today after apparent tornado in Leitrim town

A CLEAN-UP IS underway today after Leitrim town was hit with a “localised tornado” yesterday afternoon.

The freak weather event happened at 12.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Footage and photos posted on social media in the immediate aftermath showed debris scattered around streets and significant damage to cars and some property in the small village.

Adeline Guckian, the owner of the Leitrim Inn and Blueway Lodge which suffered significant damage as a result of the event, spoke to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning.

Guckian said patrons were in the bar at the time of the event and described the scene as a “warzone”.

She told the programme: “We won’t know the extent of the damage until everything has been assessed today. But we’re just all upset.

It’s devastating on the run up to Christmas. This is impacting the whole community. This is our livelihoods.”

“It’s it’s just the worst possible time of year for this to happen. We need significant assistance and I hope that somebody would visit us today.”

The main street through the town remains closed this morning after the event.

Gardaí asked that people avoid the area, as Storm Fergus crossed over the country yesterday.

“The village is closed. Please avoid the area and be patient while emergency services deal with the incident,” the An Garda Síochána account for road traffic updates posted on X.

The county was under a yellow wind warning, which saw very strong and gusty southwesterly winds throughout parts of the country.

The Leitrim Inn and Blueway Lodge would like to thank the local community for the support in dealing with the awful Climatic attack today and thankfully there were casualties. We are still dealing with the shock of the event . pic.twitter.com/guEu3dPP6O — Leitrim inn and blueway lodge (@AndBlueway) December 10, 2023

Guckian said the restaurant had a lot of customers eating their breakfast and had got a chance to quickly check the damage to the premises after the event.

“I had to go into lockup and I did get a glance of the place inside and it was so weird just to see all the tables there with food untouched, mugs, drinks knocked over just everywhere. It’s unreal.”

Guckian said an insurance assessor will visit the business today, however she is unhopeful that she will get the assistance that is required. She added that the aftermath is devastating and that many people in the town, including her 20 staff, are affected.

Leitrim County Council said a “number of vehicles and properties in the village suffered significant damage, with the roof being removed completely from one building and a number of other buildings suffering roof damage”.

As a result, a council spokesperson said “some residents of Leitrim Village required alternative accommodation and Leitrim County Council have assisted and provided accommodation for those persons”.

The council added that a “significant amount of debris was thrown onto the footpaths and main road and a cleanup operation is now well underway”.

Guckian said that some residents in the town had to evacuate their homes yesterday after the event, adding that families and “everybody on the main street” has been affected by the event.

Kathy Earley, an employee at the Leitrim Inn and Blueway Lodge told the programme that the event “happened within seconds”.

“Suddenly, all the doors burst open, the windows burst opened there was dust and branches coming through from the street and the building started shaking. We didn’t know what was happening,” she said.

Earley said the staff directed the customers in the restaurant towards the backdoor, to evacuate the building, but the staff realised the damage out the back of the premises was too extensive already.

Alamy Stock Photo Gardaí at a road checkpoint in Leitrim village last night. Alamy Stock Photo

She said when the group re-entered the building, they could smell gas. Earley said the damage to the town was already extensive.

“The whole road was covered in slates, covered in flowerbeds, covered in rafters. Nobody could get through there was traffic blocked on either side. Everybody just went into a standstill for a couple of minutes just to absorb what was going on,” she said.

Earley said the response from the town has been “unbelievable” and everyone on the main street had been offered or is offering help.