Gardaí ask people to avoid Co Leitrim village after 'tornado' event sweeps through the area

EMERGENCY SERVICES HAVE rushed to the scene after a small tornado swept through Leitrim village.

Footage and photos posted on social media show debris scattered around streets and significant damage to cars and some property.

Gardaí have asked that people avoid the area, as Storm Fergus crosses over Ireland.

“The village is closed. Please avoid the area and be patient while emergencies services deal with the incident,” the An Garda Síochána account for road traffic updates posted on X.

The county is under a yellow wind warning, which has seen very strong and gusty southwesterly winds throughout parts of the country today.

Leitrim Village a short while ago .Tornado hit . pic.twitter.com/bgTrBeo5SP — Chris Benson 🏊‍♂️🌊 (@chrisbe74023413) December 10, 2023

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for a number of counties surrounding Leitrim, including Roscommon and Longford.

The freak weather event is associated with thunderstorms and while rare in Ireland, they can happen in “localised” settings, according to Liz Walsh, meteorologist with Met Éireann.

“Small tornadoes are something that can occur and are associated with thunderstorms. It’s a risk with thunderstorms and is unusual in Ireland but it does happen,” she told The Journal.

“Often it’s caused by the change in wind direction up in the cloud. That can cause rotation to happen and you can get these things called funnel clouds, or tornados if they hit the ground. Another feature that’s like a tornado are straight line gusts of wind and they cause plenty of damage as well.

“We usually don’t get them but obviously Storm Fergus has released some very unstable conditions over Ireland today.”

Met Éireann #WeatherWarning issued for #Leitrim.#StormFergus will generate very strong and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly.

Potential Impacts:

* Difficult travelling conditions

* Debris, loose objects displaced

Valid: 6pm Sunday 10/12/2023 to 00:00 Monday 11/12/2023. pic.twitter.com/LKK7qQblmX — Leitrim County Council (@leitrimcoco) December 10, 2023

Walsh said that the “most unstable air” has dissipated but advised that as Storm FErgus sweeps northwest wards across the country, there is “a chance we could see some thunderstorms later on in the west”.

The thunderstorm warning and Leitrim’s wind warning is due to lift at 6pm.