Orange wind warning announced for west coast as Storm Fergus makes landfall

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for today as Storm Fergus is set to make landfall.

It comes directly after Storm Elin, and will see orange weather warnings for the west coast, in Galway, Mayo and Clare, with strong on and offshore winds, and potential for flooding.

It will take effect from 3pm and last until 8pm.

There is also the risk of waves overtopping, coupled with high waves and high tides.

Yellow warnings will be in place in Clare, Kerry, Galway, Mayo from lunchtime today.

A further yellow wind warning has been issued for Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo. This will take place from 6pm until midnight tonight.

Weather warnings are currently in place as a result of Storm Elin, with a yellow warning for much of the country. Orange warnings are in place for both Wicklow and Donegal.

The Road Safety Authority have issued advice to drivers, as well as cyclists and pedestrians.