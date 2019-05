Clinton Darcy Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Dublin.

Clinton Darcy, who is also known as Clinton Kanda, was last seen in the Clondalkin area at approximately 7pm on Monday.

He is described as approximately 5ft 9 in height, of stocky build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.