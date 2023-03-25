Don't forget! The clocks are going forward by an hour tonight

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S THAT TIME again.
In case you’ve forgotten, the clocks are set to go forward one hour tonight.
Like it or not, seasonal clock changes are something we all have to live with, and this year is no exception. If only we had the weather to make the most of the coming evening stretch.
Here’s what you need to know:
The good news is that after tomorrow you won’t have to worry about the clocks changing until Sunday 29 October.
Don’t get caught out, and have a good night’s sleep tonight if you’ve to get up early tomorrow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site