Don't forget! The clocks are going forward by an hour tonight

IT’S THAT TIME again.

In case you’ve forgotten, the clocks are set to go forward one hour tonight.

Like it or not, seasonal clock changes are something we all have to live with, and this year is no exception. If only we had the weather to make the most of the coming evening stretch.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daylight Saving Time BEGINS at 1am, when the clocks will go forward to 2am.

Sunrise and sunset will be an HOUR LATER tomorrow.

The good news is that after tomorrow you won’t have to worry about the clocks changing until Sunday 29 October.

Don’t get caught out, and have a good night’s sleep tonight if you’ve to get up early tomorrow.