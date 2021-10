THIS WON’T BE the only reminder you get that the clocks go back to tonight, but FYI: The clocks go back tonight.

How much do you know about them?

He famously told the Toy Show he wanted to be a horologist but what was the name of this clock fan? RTÉ Domhnall John Joe

Toby Paddy The word clock comes from the Latin word 'clogga', meaning what? Alamy Stock Photo Bell Hand

Move Face 'Clocks' is a song by Coldplay, featuring on which album? Wikimedia Parachutes A Rush of Blood to the Head

X&Y Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends What time does lightning strike the clock tower in Back to the Future? Youtube/Universal Pictures 9.01 pm 10.04 pm

12.06 am 1.08 am A cathedral in which English city holds what is said to be the world's oldest mechanical clock, dating back to the 14th century? Alamy Stock Photo Manchester Nottingham

Salisbury London If you 'clocked' someone walking by, what might you have done to them? Seen them Registered them on a recording device

Punched them Potentially all of the above The famed meeting point 'under Clerys' clock' was the beginning of manys a romance, but it what year did the department store close its doors? Rollingnews.ie 2011 2013

2015 2017 Countdown was the first show ever broadcast on Channel 4? Wikimedia True False The Persistence of Memory with its famous melted clocks is an artwork by which Spanish artist? Alamy Stock Photo Pablo Picasso Salvador Dalí

Francisco Goya Gaizka Mendieta (We're Gonna) Rock Around the Clock was a 1950s number 1 hit for who? Wikimedia Bill Haley and His Comets Jerry and the Pacemakers

