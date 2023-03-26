Advertisement

Sunday 26 March 2023
In case you forgot: The clocks went forward by an hour last night
It’s that time again… hopefully you remembered to change the clocks
7 minutes ago

IN CASE YOU missed it, or you’re only waking up now, the clocks went forward by an hour at 1am this morning. 

While you may have lost an hour of sleep in the process, at least there are longer days to look forward to as the summer comes into view. 

Don’t forget that the change of hour means that sunset, sunrise, high and low tide will all be an hour later too. 

If you’re not a fan of these seasonal clock changes, at least you won’t have to worry about another one until 29 October.

