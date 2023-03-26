In case you forgot: The clocks went forward by an hour last night

IN CASE YOU missed it, or you’re only waking up now, the clocks went forward by an hour at 1am this morning.

While you may have lost an hour of sleep in the process, at least there are longer days to look forward to as the summer comes into view.

Don’t forget that the change of hour means that sunset, sunrise, high and low tide will all be an hour later too.

If you’re not a fan of these seasonal clock changes, at least you won’t have to worry about another one until 29 October.

