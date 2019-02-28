This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family of murdered woman Clodagh Hawe to meet Garda Commissioner

Clodagh’s family met with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan today.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 8:21 PM
58 minutes ago 3,913 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4518561
Clodagh Hawe (right) with her sister Jacqueline (centre) and mother Mary (left).
Clodagh Hawe (right) with her sister Jacqueline (centre) and mother Mary (left).
Clodagh Hawe (right) with her sister Jacqueline (centre) and mother Mary (left).

THE FAMILY OF Clodagh Hawe, who was murdered along with her three children in 2016, will meet with the Garda Commissioner, it was confirmed today.

Alan and Clodagh Hawe and their three children – Liam (14), Niall (11), and six-year-old Ryan – were found dead in their Cavan home in August 2016.

An inquest the following year concluded that Clodagh and her three sons were unlawfully killed by Alan who took his own life after the murders at their home at Oakdene, Balcony, Ballyjamesduff. 

The jury returned verdicts of unlawful killing, due to head and neck injuries caused by a knife and an axe to Clodagh while in the case of Niall, Liam and Ryan, unlawful killing was recorded and the cause of death was stab wounds to their necks.

On Monday, on a Claire Byrne Live special, Clodagh’s mother Mary Coll and sister Jacqueline Connolly spoke for the first time about the unanswered questions regarding the murders. 

Mary and Jacqueline said while they did not want to do a television interview about the horrors of that night in 2016, they felt they had to.

She couldn’t save herself, she couldn’t save her three children, so it’s up to us to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

“There as so many questions that there are no answers to and we owe it to Clodagh to be her voice,” Mary Coll said. 

Today, the pair met with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. Speaking after the meeting, Flanagan said that he had arranged for them to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. 

“One of the main requests of Mary and Jacqueline was that they would meet the Garda Commissioner. I was happy to be able to tell them that I have arranged for that to happen at an early date,” Flanagan said in a statement. 

Changes to law

The family have also called for a number of changes to how cases similar to theirs are handled. 

They propose that immediately after the conclusion of an inquest in the case of a familicide and family annihilation, that a book of evidence is published and that Tusla, the Child and Family Protection Agency, is responsible for independently monitoring all such cases and maintaining research on familicide perpetrators. 

The family has also called for a review of the Coroner’s Act and laws surrounding exhumations. 

Speaking today, Flanagan said the family had presented him with “an initial submission for consideration on a range of  legislative and other measures to prevent and address matters concerning the unlawful deaths of family members”.

“I am putting arrangements in place at an early date for a study to be conducted on such cases.  It will be carried out to establish if there is a need for special protocols, legislative or other changes for cases like this,” he said.

“The person conducting this research will meet with the family and other similarly affected families, as well as State agencies, to see what is possible and what would help on a systemic basis.

The person appointed will be entirely free to recommend any course of action which she or he considers appropriate.

Anyone affected by issues raised in last night’s Claire Byrne Live programme can contact: 

  • Samaritans on 116 123
  • Pieta House on 1800 247 247
  • Childline on 1800 66 66 66, or text “support” to 50101
  • Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900

With reporting from Adam Daly and Hayley Halpin 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Garda whistleblower resigns from force three years after making allegations of serious misconduct
    69,566  33
    2
    		Leo Varadkar says it is 'scandalous' that the Children's Hospital cost estimations were so far off
    36,078  82
    3
    		Dublin residents claim plans to create new bus corridor through villages will spell 'disaster' for communities
    35,156  70
    Fora
    1
    		Beauty chain Sisu fell foul of advertising rules for publishing a 'misleading' Instagram post
    822  0
    2
    		Cork's HireHive is so committed to remote working its boss moved to Italy
    185  0
    3
    		Galway's BIA Innovator Campus for food startups will open its doors in 2020
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    43,772  50
    2
    		Van Dijk scores twice as Liverpool roar back to form against Watford
    24,813  51
    3
    		Ulster hoping to push through deal to sign Jack McGrath from Leinster
    16,949  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    5,968  0
    2
    		'Gemma Collins' episode of Your Face Or Mine proves how dated the show's concept is'
    5,245  1
    3
    		Bradley Cooper's ex-wife would very much like to be excluded from the narrative... it's The Dredge
    4,761  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Over half of youths not punished for serious crimes due to garda scheme failings went on to reoffend
    Over half of youths not punished for serious crimes due to garda scheme failings went on to reoffend
    Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses as Drogheda shooting victim remains in critical condition
    Impact of no-deal Brexit would be 'more severe' and last longer in Northern Ireland than anywhere else
    COURTS
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke tells trial that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke tells trial that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Patrick Quirke murder trial hears about hair clip taken from farm tank where Bobby Ryan's body was found
    'Chilling effect': What could the Kerins case change about Dáil committees?
    GARDAí
    Is it an internet hoax? 'No reports' of Momo challenge to authorities
    Is it an internet hoax? 'No reports' of Momo challenge to authorities
    Man charged over incident where two men were shot at takeaway in early hours of New Years' Day
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    DUBLIN
    Dublin residents claim plans to create new bus corridor through villages will spell 'disaster' for communities
    Dublin residents claim plans to create new bus corridor through villages will spell 'disaster' for communities
    Council criticises 'uncontrolled burning' as Irish Air Corps drops 42,000 litres on Wicklow fires
    Hiding in plain sight: 5 fascinating old buildings around Dublin you probably never noticed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie