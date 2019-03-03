This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jacqueline Connolly says a witness possibly saw Alan Hawe driving his car after killing Clodagh and the boys

Alan and Clodagh Hawe and their three children were found dead in their Cavan home in August 2016.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 9:35 AM
48 minutes ago 10,895 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4521704
Clodagh Hawe (right) with her sister Jacqueline (centre) and mother Mary (left)
Clodagh Hawe (right) with her sister Jacqueline (centre) and mother Mary (left)
Clodagh Hawe (right) with her sister Jacqueline (centre) and mother Mary (left)

JACQUELINE CONNOLLY – THE sister of murdered woman Clodagh Hawe – has said that she was informed by a local man that he had seen Alan Hawe driving his car in the early morning of 29 August.

In a personal account published in the Sunday Independent, Jacqueline, who appeared with her mother Mary Coll last Monday on the Claire Byrne Live show, said that she felt her family had been mistreated by the state. 

Alan and Clodagh Hawe and their three children – Liam (14), Niall (11), and six-year-old Ryan – were found dead in their Cavan home in August 2016.

An inquest the following year concluded that Clodagh and her three sons were unlawfully killed by Alan who took his own life after the murders at their home at Oakdene, Balcony, Ballyjamesduff. 

On Monday, Mary Coll and Jacqueline spoke out for the first time about the unanswered questions regarding the murders. They met with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan on Thursday and are also due to meet Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. 

The pair have raised issues with how the case was handled, saying they were mistreated by the state and that Clodagh, Liam, Niall and Ryan were failed. 

The family have also called for a number of changes to how cases similar to theirs are handled. 

They propose that immediately after the conclusion of an inquest in the case of a familicide and family annihilation, a book of evidence is published and that Tusla is responsible for independently monitoring all such cases and maintaining research on familicide perpetrators. 

The family has also called for a review of the Coroner’s Act and laws surrounding exhumations.

 

Investigation 

Writing in the Sunday Independent, Jacqueline Connolly said that she and her mother felt that key information surrounding the case was being withheld from them. 

“The reason we have formed the view that key information is being withheld from us is because a local man told me he had made a statement to gardaí in which he said he and another person saw Alan Hawe driving his car, near the school, very early on the morning of August 29,” Jacqueline said. 

So, after Alan Hawe murdered his wife and three sons did he leave the house to go to his place of work, Castlerahan National School, where he was vice principal, perhaps to destroy evidence?

Jacqueline said that when they raised this with investigating gardaí they were “accused of tampering with a witness”. 

She said that her mother Mary told Minister Flanagan on Thursday: 

We were the ones made to feel like criminals; the investigation officers said we were reading too much about the case in the papers and constantly asking questions.

Jacqueline said that the man who told her he had seen Alan may have been mistaken but that she “believed the man when he said he gave a statement to gardaí”. 

“Overwhelming”

Jacqueline said that this week had been “overwhelming” and she thanked Minister Flanagan for meeting with her and her mother and giving them time to go through the case. 

“It has been an overwhelming week and at last Clodagh, Liam, Niall and Ryan are at the centre of the review of the case,” she said. 

Jacqueline spoke at length about the case and the initial media and local reaction to the news of what happened. She spoke about Alan Hawe and the particular features of family annihilation cases. 

She also criticised the “online keyboard warriors” who attacked the family for their initial decision to bury Alan with the rest of the family, a decision which Jacqueline said was made “in the stupor of our grieving”.

She criticised the laws that meant it was Alan Hawe’s family that would have “the ultimate say whether there would or would not be an exhumation”.

Jacqueline called for more rights for next-of-kin in cases like theirs, and changes to the Succession Act. 

Finally, she called for a zero tolerance approach in the state to domestic abuse “in any way shape or form”. 

“We are now a tiny family, with my Mam and me and my little boy, but we hope to make a difference in this country to protect women and children, and let us not forget the men, who are also suffering through coercive control,” she said.  

Anyone affected by issues raised in last night’s Claire Byrne Live programme can contact: 

  • Samaritans on 116 123
  • Pieta House on 1800 247 247
  • Childline on 1800 66 66 66, or text “support” to 50101
  • Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland is missing the worst of Storm Freya but tomorrow is looking very wet
    50,480  21
    2
    		Students say Dublin Buses are not stopping for them outside UCD at night
    47,393  70
    3
    		Rare sea creature washes up on California beach thousands of miles from home
    37,623  10
    Fora
    1
    		Here are three ways to ensure Ireland adapts to its increasingly complex economy
    153  0
    2
    		How protein bars and healthy snacks have muscled their way onto sweet counters
    132  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Mayo v Galway, Donegal v Armagh, Tyrone v Cavan - Saturday football match tracker
    87,000  12
    2
    		'The doctor said, 'You're going to be hit by a bus here'' - Monaghan star's six-hour open-heart surgery
    42,746  5
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Bournemouth vs Man City, Premier League
    36,900  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you what you'd change about the standard Irish wedding, and here's what you said
    22,873  2
    2
    		Everything you missed from the Derry Girls interview if you didn't tune into The Late Late Show
    7,940  0
    3
    		Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    5,726  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HIGH COURT
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    GARDAí
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by van in Kerry
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by van in Kerry
    Man charged after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Three people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    DUBLIN
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Gavin and Kenny ring the changes as Dublin footballers and hurlers name sides
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out
    OPINION
    The Irish For: While Europe was stuck in the Dark Ages - Ireland's Brehon laws were relatively enlightened
    The Irish For: While Europe was stuck in the Dark Ages - Ireland's Brehon laws were relatively enlightened
    Opinion: Families of murder victims have a legal right to information about the case
    From the Garden: 'Topsy turvy doesn’t begin to describe our weather'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie