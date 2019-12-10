Over 1,000 new houses set to be built in Clondalkin

OVER 1,000 NEW houses will be built in Clondalkin after An Bord Pleanála approved the development.

The 1,034 houses will be built on land owned by South Dublin County Council in Kilcarbery, Clondalkin.

The development, which is expected to take four years to complete, will include 310 homes designated for social housing.

Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, said that building should begin as soon as possible, calling the houses “vital”.

“We must now get on with commencement on site at the earliest opportunity and look forward to the development of this new community,” he said.

Under the deal agreed with South Dublin County Council, building company Adwood Ltd will pay the council €38 million and will build the 310 social housing homes, while 50 houses will be provided at prices discounted to the market.

The development will also include a “community building”, as well as a creche and retail unit.

South Dublin County Council has committed to building 4,500 homes in the coming years.

Housing

The government’s “Rebuilding Ireland” initiative has faced scrutiny and criticism in recent weeks.

The latest homelessness figures show that the number of people who are homeless has risen to over 10,500.

The Fine Gael-led government has faced considerable criticism in recent weeks over its record on building homes, with housing minister Eoghan Murphy narrowly surviving a vote of no confidence in the Dáil last week.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Dublin and Cork last Thursday to demand more action on homelessness from the government.