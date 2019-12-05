This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Shame on Leo': Hundreds of people protest in Dublin against homelessness

Protesters called on the government to do more to tackle homelessness.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 2:41 PM
53 minutes ago
A protester holds a sign on Grafton Street.
Image: TheJournal.ie
Image: TheJournal.ie

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE gathered in Dublin today to protest against homelessness and demand greater government action on the issue. 

A crowd gathered at the Garden of Remembrance before moving through the city towards Leinster House. 

The crowd moved down O’Connell Street and up Grafton Street after lunchtime today, with some bus services affected by the march

There were also delays to the Luas on both the red and the green lines due to the protest. 

The protest in Dublin coincided with another anti-homelessness demonstration in Cork city today. 

Some people carried signs saying “End Homelessness Now”, while one person held a sign that called for “more homes, less printers” – a reference to the controversy over the procurement of an €800,000 printer for the Oireachtas. 

Other people held signs saying “we are marching for the forgotten homeless”. 

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Bríd Smith called it the “best march since water charges” on Twitter

3587 Housing protests Hundreds of people marched in Dublin against homelessness today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

 

Ahead of the Christmas season, charities have been highlighting the numbers of adults and children homeless in Ireland. 

This week, the Dáil voted narrowly against a motion of no confidence in housing minister Eoghan Murphy.

The Department of Housing also released homeless figures for October, indicating that there were 10,514 individuals homeless – an increase of 117 on September’s figures

As they marched, some protesters chanted: “Shame on Leo.”

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

