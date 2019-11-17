This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 17 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Babies are being born homeless': Charity demands action from government on child homelessness

Focus Ireland launched an urgent Christmas appeal today.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 4:09 PM
7 minutes ago 206 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4894988
This is the worst homelessness crisis in living memory, Focus Ireland has warned.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images
This is the worst homelessness crisis in living memory, Focus Ireland has warned.
This is the worst homelessness crisis in living memory, Focus Ireland has warned.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

BABIES WILL SPEND their first Christmas in homeless accommodation, as the country faces the worst homeless crisis in living memory, according to Focus Ireland.

The homeless charity launched an urgent Christmas appeal today with a campaign that highlights there are now more than 4,000 children homeless nationwide.

It said that while the crisis is still deepening – with a record total of 9,698 people now homeless – the situation would be much worse without the lifeline services and housing it provides.

Focus Ireland advocacy manager Roughan MacNamara said that the country is experiencing the worst homelessness crisis in living memory.

The charity hopes to raise €1.5 million in the Christmas appeal to support a new family centre which will open by the end of the year.

“The worrying thing about how systemic homelessness is becoming is that we are now seeing babies being born into homelessness. Over 140 babies of the homeless families we are supporting were homeless when they were born,” he said.

MacNamara said the issue of family homelessness is not confined to Dublin but has extended to rural areas.

“It is pretty shocking and it is not just a Dublin problem. The way things are going now, there are nearly 500 families and 1,000 children who are homeless outside of Dublin so it is a real sign that homelessness has just gotten worse,” he said.

Focus Ireland issued new figures on today showing it has helped more than 13,000 people from January to end of September this year.

This is a 6% rise from the 12,270 helped in the same period in 2017.

The charity also supported more than 350 families to secure a home and escape homelessness from January.

“On the positive side, people are supporting us and we are launching today’s campaign to raise more money as 40% of our funding comes from donations,” MacNamara said.

Related Reads

15.11.19 'If you said 50 years ago there would be families living in tents because they can't afford rent, I would have laughed'
11.11.19 Dublin 'desperately needs' more hotels, says tourism body chief
06.11.19 'The teachers hated me': High rate of school suspensions among homeless men revealed by new study

“It is terrible to think that a few weeks before Christmas, that is such a special time for children and babies. To think that they would be spending their first Christmas in cramped unsuitable emergency accommodation is awful,” he said.

“It is not just the stress and of living in unsuitable housing – it is causing a lot of trauma to young children and is affecting their development. We have seen babies that are unable to crawl as their living conditions are stunting their growth and development.

“We have child support workers who try and help them to reach their developmental milestones but due to a lack of funding, only 9% of the children we work with have access to a child support worker.”

MacNamara said Focus Ireland wants a “cast-iron deadline of six months” so that no family or individual will be homeless for more than six months.

It also called for the government to develop a specific family homelessness strategy because most services are aimed at adults and are not child-centred.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie