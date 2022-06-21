Disbelief at Tipperary deaths as gardaí await post mortem to determine line of investigation

The house near Cloneen where the grim discovery was made.

The house near Cloneen where the grim discovery was made.

THERE IS DISBELIEF in the south Tipperary community of Cloneen following the discovery of the bodies of an elderly man and woman yesterday.

Early indications suggest their bodies lay undiscovered for a period of time, since at least last year, according to locals.

The alarm was raised yesterday at 4pm following the discovery at a rural bungalow around 4km away from the village of Cloneen on the Fethard to Mullinahone road.

Gardaí discovered the bodies of the couple inside the home after locals had expressed concern that their cars were visible at the back of the house – despite it being widely believed that the couple had sold up their home and moved away.

Local publican and councillor Mark Fitzgerald said there is “total shock” amid a “whirlwind of attention” that the area would not be accustomed towards.

The house near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border where the bodies of two people were found on Monday afternoon. Source: PA

“You never expect to see cameras in an area like this. Cloneen is a small, close-knit community of maybe 600 people in the village and hinterland. It’s very much what you’d expect from a rural community in Ireland,” he told The Journal.

Fitzgerald appealed for members of the public to avoid “jumping to conclusions” on the cause of death and allow the Garda investigation to take place and be completed.

A post mortem is taking place today which gardaí say will dictate the line their investigation will take.

Investigators are trying to piece together the background of the couple.

This is expected to include speaking to several local people who had heard directly from them that they were planning to leave the area, potentially to move to England where it is thought they hailed from.

It is thought they moved to the area in the past decade and were aged in their late 70s or early 80s. No formal identification has taken place.

It is not clear when these conversations took place but it is thought they occurred during the pandemic, which may have caused the couple to go unnoticed, until a local man raised the alarm in recent days after seeing their cars were still outside the rear of their home.

Fine Gael councillor Fitzgerald added that people in the area feel there have been “disgusting” comments made on social media about the community in the wake of the news.

“I remember the time when my own father passed away and the people surrounded us with support. That’s the feeling here, this couple weren’t widely known to the area but people are grieving that this happened here.

“People here still raised the alarm because they were concerned about the welfare of those two people.”

The taoiseach addressed the deaths today, saying that it is vital that communities remain vigilant and keep an eye out for their neighbours.

Micheál Martin told reporters in Dublin: “I think communities across the country generally do keep an eye out for neighbours and there’s many different organisations and networks that do that.

“And of course, we have to continually do that and be vigilant in terms of looking after neighbours and particularly elderly neighbours or vulnerable neighbours who may need help and support. We certainly have to do that.”

Last night, Gardaí said the scene was preserved for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau .

The couple were described as very private and not widely known in the area, and it is not known whether they have any family in Ireland.

One man who spoke to The Journal, who did not wish to be named, said: “There was an appreciation that these were quiet and private people so nobody was going to impose on them. That had to be respected too.”

Tipperary-based senator Garrett Ahearne, speaking to this website, said is a “tragedy” but everyone would need to wait for the conclusion of the Garda investigation.

“The people of Cloneen are very tight, close-knit community who constantly look out for each other and I know they would be heartbroken that this happened,” he said.