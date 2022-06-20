Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of two bodies at house in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the discovery of two bodies at a house in Tipperary today.

The bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman were found at the house in Cloneen.

Early indications suggest their bodies lay undiscovered for a period of time.

Gardaí said the scene remains preserved and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place later this evening.

The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified.