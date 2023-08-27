Advertisement

Sunday 27 August 2023
Nicole Murphy, Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Luke McSweeney.
Vigil to take place this evening to pay tribute to four young people who died in Clonmel crash
Locals and more will gather at 6.30pm in Clonmel’s Denis Burke Park.
A VIGIL WILL take place today in Clonmel paying tribute to the four young people who died in a crash on the outskirts of the Co Tipperary town on Friday evening.

The local community remains in mourning following the unexpected deaths of Luke McSweeney (22), Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey (all 18). The three teenagers were being brought to the party by Luke, an older brother of Grace.

People will be able to gather to pay tribute to the four youngsters at 6.30pm in Denis Burke Park in Clonmel for a ceremony led by Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy.

Flowers were laid in memory yesterday near the site of the crash, where young people who came to pay respect and support each other as they mourned the four deceased.

clonmel eamon farrell EAMONN FARRELL / ROLLINGNEWS.IE Flowers laid in memory near the site of the crash EAMONN FARRELL / ROLLINGNEWS.IE / ROLLINGNEWS.IE

President Michael D Higgins said that “the hearts of all parents and relatives, indeed the whole community, will have gone out to the families” of all four young people.

The identities of the deceased youngsters were publicly confirmed by gardaí this afternoon as the town and the rest of the country has been hit by shock and sadness at the sad news.

Forensic investigators are examining the scene of the incident and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.

Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the affected families to provide support and updates during the course of the garda investigation.

Additional reporting by Lauren Boland

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
