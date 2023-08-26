Higher education minister leads tributes to four young people who died in tragic Clonmel crash

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 4 minutes ago
THE MINISTER FOR HIGHER Education has paid tribute to the four young people who tragically died in a crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary last night.
It is understood that there were three teenage girls in the car who were headed to a Leaving Cert results celebration event and a young man in his 20s, the older brother of one of the girls.
Late last night, Minister Simon Harris expressed his sadness about the “devastating news from Clonmel”.
“Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration and excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness,” he said.
“Thinking of the families, friends and school community of the four young people. There are no words. Heartbreaking.”
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has also paid tribute to the four young people.
“Horrific tragedy in Clonmel on what should have been a night of great excitement,” he said.
Sadness is touching every community in Ireland this morning. Thinking of the devastated families, friends, fellow students, wider community and all the emergency responders.”
Gardaí confirmed last night that emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly after 7.30pm on Mountain Road.
“Gardaí can now confirm four fatalities as a result of this collision; a male driver in his early 20s and three female passengers, all adult teenagers,” a garda statement said.
“The bodies of the deceased have been removed from the scene to South Tipperary General Hospital and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in the coming days.”
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been asked to examine the scene today and an incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station, with a senior investigating officer appointed to lead the investigation.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact the investigation team, including anyone with camera footage, such as from a dash cam, who was in the area around the time of the crash.
Local Councillor Pat English said that the local community was in shock following the tragic news.
“My thoughts are with the families of these young people tonight. This is a terrible, unthinkable tragedy for everyone in the area,” he told The Journal last night.
There is massive shock and disbelief in Clonmel town today, according to Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath.
“There is disbelief and numbness,” McGrath told the PA news agency.
“The families involved are all local, from Clonmel and the surrounding area. It is utterly devastating. Our prayers are with the families and the whole community.”
Similarly, Fine Gael councillor Declan Burgess said: “It’s heartbreaking news for the entire community. My prayers and thoughts are with the families involved.”
Additional reporting by Eimer McAuley and Press Association
