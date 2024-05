GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY have launched an investigation into suspected criminal damage overnight at a site for modular homes to house refugees.

The incident occurred at the site on the Heywood Road, Clonmel in the early hours of this morning between midnight and 1am.

It comes only days after an attack on security workers at the same site, which is also under investigation.

The site, which is owned by the HSE, is the subject of plans by the Department of Integration and the OPW to install 82 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees.

Gardaí said today that a mobile lighting system was “damaged by fire” in the incident overnight.

The scene was held for a technical examination this morning. Investigating gardaí are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

They have appealed to anyone who “may have observed this incident occur, or noticed suspicious behaviour in or around the HSE Modular Site” Upper Heywood, Clonmel last night, between 11pm and 1.30am.

Gardaí are also appealing to any drivers with dash-cam footage recorded who were in the Upper Heywood Road area, Clonmel between these times.