GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an attack on security workers at a site earmarked for modular homes to house Ukrainian refugees in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The incident occurred last night when “a number of individuals” assaulted the security guards, one of whom had to be brought to hospital.

The assailants also damaged a number of vehicles at the site, a Garda spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made.

The site is currently being developed in preparation for the establishment of 82 modular homes that would each house four people.

In April, the mayor of Clonmel, independent councillor Richie Molloy told The Irish Independent that there had been “disquiet” among locals when they heard the news that the modular homes would be built in the town.

Gardaí have appealed for people who have any information about the incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling near the Heywood road and Clonmel Rugby Club areas 10:45pm and 11:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.