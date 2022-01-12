Cabinet has approved rule changes which mean close contacts will not have to restrict movements

PEOPLE WHO ARE close contacts who have no symptoms and have had their booster jab will be advised that they do not have to restrict their movements, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking after today’s Cabinet, he said the measure will take effect from midnight tomorrow.

Government has agreed to accept public health advice received yesterday that people who test positive on an antigen test won’t need a confirmatory PCR test, but can instead log their test result online.

It has also been agreed that isolation periods for those with symptoms and are testing positive will be brought to seven days across the board.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings today, the Taoiseach said the changes are made possible by the strong vaccination programme.

He encouraged those that have yet to get vaccinated to do so, stating that the vaccine does offer protection against the virus.

“We have to remain vigilant, we have to keep on top of this virus,” he said.

He said today’s decision “represents a balance in terms of the pressures on supply chains in particular, and services”.

Martin said the government has sent out 6.4 million free antigen tests to people, stating the testing is extensive.

The Taoiseach denied that the government’s winter plan for dealing with the Omicron variant has failed, stating:

“No, I don’t accept that at all. It’s the opposite is the case.”

In terms of mortality rates, hospitalisation and ICU numbers “we are managing this wave effectively”, he said.

“No system in the world can deal with a variant at transmissible as this,” he said, stating that PCR testing has been ramped up significantly.

Yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the changes will “makes it easier for people”.

“They don’t have to go and get a second test, and it frees up some of the pressure on the PCR system as well because obviously we want people to be able to get those PCR tests as quickly as possible. So that’s the first main major change,” he said.

People will be able to log their positive antigen test on a new online system which will be integrated into the contact tracing system, said the minister.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings today about the easing of restrictions, Martin said a decision on hospitality would not be made for the next few weeks.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that he expects the easing of restrictions will be done on a phased basis.