#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Cabinet has approved rule changes which mean close contacts will not have to restrict movements

Cabinet has agreed that people who test positive on an antigen test won’t need a confirmatory PCR test.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 12:11 PM
54 minutes ago 26,547 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5652100
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PEOPLE WHO ARE close contacts who have no symptoms and have had their booster jab will be advised that they do not have to restrict their movements, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking after today’s Cabinet, he said the measure will take effect from midnight tomorrow.

Government has agreed to accept public health advice received yesterday that people who test positive on an antigen test won’t need a confirmatory PCR test, but can instead log their test result online.

It has also been agreed that isolation periods for those with symptoms and are testing positive will be brought to seven days across the board.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings today, the Taoiseach said the changes are made possible by the strong vaccination programme.

He encouraged those that have yet to get vaccinated to do so, stating that the vaccine does offer protection against the virus.

“We have to remain vigilant, we have to keep on top of this virus,” he said.

He said today’s decision “represents a balance in terms of the pressures on supply chains in particular, and services”.

Martin said the government has sent out 6.4 million free antigen tests to people, stating the testing is extensive.

The Taoiseach denied that the government’s winter plan for dealing with the Omicron variant has failed, stating: 

“No, I don’t accept that at all. It’s the opposite is the case.”

In terms of mortality rates, hospitalisation and ICU numbers “we are managing this wave effectively”, he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“No system in the world can deal with a variant at transmissible as this,” he said, stating that PCR testing has been ramped up significantly.

Yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the changes will “makes it easier for people”.

“They don’t have to go and get a second test, and it frees up some of the pressure on the PCR system as well because obviously we want people to be able to get those PCR tests as quickly as possible. So that’s the first main major change,” he said. 

People will be able to log their positive antigen test on a new online system which will be  integrated into the contact tracing system, said the minister. 

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings today about the easing of restrictions, Martin said a decision on hospitality would not be made for the next few weeks.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that he expects the easing of restrictions will be done on a phased basis.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie