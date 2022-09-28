Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 28 September 2022
Advertisement

Great Outdoors: Close to 30% of the public took up a new outdoor activity since the pandemic

Of those, nearly half have taken on more than one new outdoor activity.

By Diarmuid Pepper Wednesday 28 Sep 2022, 4:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,886 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5879204
Coomenoole Beach, Co Kerry; Coastlines were reported at the most frequently visited outdoor space.
Image: Peter Zoeller
Coomenoole Beach, Co Kerry; Coastlines were reported at the most frequently visited outdoor space.
Coomenoole Beach, Co Kerry; Coastlines were reported at the most frequently visited outdoor space.
Image: Peter Zoeller

MORE THAN 40% of people aged 18-34 have taken up a new outdoor activity since the start of the covid pandemic.

That’s according to the CSO’s ‘Our Lives Outdoors’ survey, which was conducted between 22 April and 9 May and included 9,346 responses.

Meanwhile, 13% of those aged 70 and above have taken up a new outdoor activity and 29% of the overall adult population has done so.

0103701_Pulse_3_-_Spending_Time_outdoors_infographic_V4 Source: CSO

New activities

Hill walking has fared most favourably among those who have taken on a new activity since the pandemic, with 26% now doing so.

Hill walking has also been the most popular new activity for males, at 30%.

However, running is the most popular new activity for those aged 18 to 34, at 36%, and it is also the most favoured new activity in Dublin (31%).

Meanwhile, sea swimming has been the most popular new outdoor activity for females, with 25% of those who have taken up a new activity opting for it.

Sea swimming is also at its most popular in the Border region, where 34% of those who have started a new activity opted for it, and it is also the most popular new activity in the West (27%).

Of people who reported taking up a new activity, 46% say they have taken on more than one.

Young participants, aged 18 to 34, were nearly three times more likely to take up more than one new outdoor activity (58%) since the start of the pandemic, when compared with those aged 70 and over (21%).

98% reported that they liked spending time outdoors, with 62% choosing coastlines or the sea as their most visited outdoors space.

For those living in urban areas, they most frequently visited urban green spaces (79%), while those living in rural areas mainly visited fields, farmlands, or the countryside (71%).

While the CSO acknowledges that the respondents “were not randomly chosen from the population”, it added: “Even with these caveats, we believe that this report provides a valuable insight into our lives outdoors in Ireland.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie