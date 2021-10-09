#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Saturday 9 October 2021
Cloudy conditions to give way to sunny spells this weekend

But it will remain drizzly in eastern counties until this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 9 Oct 2021, 10:19 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

CLOUDY CONDITIONS WILL give way to sunny spells across the country today but it will remain drizzly in eastern counties until this evening. 

According to Met Éireann, highest temperatures will range between 15 and 18 degrees while tonight will be mostly dry with long clear spells and just a few light isolated showers. 

Tomorrow will see a misty and foggy start but will lift later on Sunday morning giving way to a largely dry day with sunny spells. 

A few light showers will continue in parts of Ulster. Highest temperatures will range between 13 and 15 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

It will continue to be dry tomorrow night with temperatures between 4 and 8 degrees while Monday looks set to be a mostly dry day with some sunny spells after any morning mist and fog clears.

