Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth to leave role after appointment 18 months ago

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Professor Breda Smyth is set to leave her role 18 months in the position.

The Department of Health confirmed the change this evening.

Smyth is departing as CMO in order to become Professor of Public Health with the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI).

In a statement, a Department spokesperson said Smyth will remain in her post and continue as CMO until her new role with the RCSI begins.

Smyth became CMO in October 2022, having been interim CMO for a period of three months following the departure of Dr Tony Holohan.

Holohan left the role in July 2022 and had served as CMO for 14 years.