Chief Medical Officer warns of 'multi-pathogenic winter' as new Covid variant discovered

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer, Prof Breda Smyth, has said that health officials are “keeping a close eye” on a new Covid-19 variant detected abroad.

The HSE has already warned about a more transmissible variant named Eris which is fuelling a rise in Covid cases in hospitals, however a newer variant named BA.2.86 is also being monitored closely.

The first cases of the variant have been detected in the US, Israel and Denmark and was confirmed in the UK on Friday, according to the Guardian.

Smyth told RTÉ’s News at One that the variant hadn’t been detected in Ireland yet.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure your listeners that we’re not in a pandemic. We are in a situation where we are living with Covid and we will continue to do so.

“But it is a good opportunity for us to consider what we’re heading into, we will be heading into a multi-pathogenic winter with Covid and with flu and possibly RSV also,” she said.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to reinforce and remind ourselves of the behaviors and the things that protect ourselves against these respiratory viruses.”

Advertisement

Smyth added that a booster vaccine programme would be starting for vulnerable individuals from the end of September, with a flu vaccine programme beginning at around the same time.

“The vaccine that is recommended for use in Ireland is the adapted BA.45 vaccine and all of these vaccines have protection across all of the sub variants.”

She stated that she was in contact with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) about possibly authorising another form of vaccine in the future, but said that members of the public should get a vaccine as early as possible.

“As we always say, the best vaccine to get is the one that you’re offered at that point in time.

Symptoms of Eris and BA.2.86 are similar to the symptoms of previous variants and include: cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.

The latest figures available show that there were 305 of Covid-19, confirmed by PCR testing, as of last Tuesday, 15 August.

A further 488 were confirmed by antigen tests.

Between 12 August and 18 August, 4,403 tests were completed, with 18.1% being positive.