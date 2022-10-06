Price Comparison: Homes with sea views in Co Cork

BREATH-TAKING SCENERY AND close proximity to the water mean properties along the coast of Co Cork get regular mentions on dream home lists.

Every week, we pick a spot around Ireland that all have location in common and see how much properties are going for at any given time. Homes in the Rebel county are in our sights, this week, as we find a collection that are all large, detached and have brilliant seaside views.

Four-bed, detached, Adrigole – €450,000

With views of beautiful Bantry Bay and the west Cork countryside, this four bedder is a mere five minute walk from the shore. A detached property with great views south and a westerly sun room, this is a spacious home outside as well as in with a large garage and a decking area to the front of the property.

Inside comprises a hall that leads to the stairs and downstairs rooms – an open plan kitchen and dining room that looks across the water, a utility room, the sun room, the living room and one bedroom with a shower room. Upstairs sit the remaining bedrooms and a family bathroom. The main bedroom is en suite. The area of Adrigole is a twenty minute drive from Castletownbere, while the village of Glengarriff and the town of Bantry are under 40 minutes away.

Two-bed, apartment, Youghal – €190,000

33 Carleton Village is a generously-sized apartment spanning 75 m². With lovely sea overlooking Youghal harbour, this two-bed home is on the ground floor making it a very accessible option for older people and those with mobility issues. Inside comprises and open plan living room and dining area that leads to a private balcony that takes in the view.

The main bedroom is en suite, so the other twin room gets main use of the the family bathroom. With Youghal just a walk away and amenities like a playground, tennis court, and a heated outdoor swimming pool all close by, this makes for a great area for a young family that’s just 45 minutes from Cork City.

Three-bed, detached, Skibbereen – €750,000

Bawnlahan in west Cork looks over gorgeous Tragumna Bay and sits on about an acre of gardens. Just to add to the luxurious location, there is an outdoor jacuzzi that fits up to eight people. Built in the 1990s, this split level home has three floors. The ground floor comprises the main social areas – a big kitchen and dining room with vaulted ceiling and a sitting room with a bay window to soak up the sea view. A more formal dining and living room, a study, a conservatory and a utility room completes the ground floor.

The upstairs has a large main bedroom with an en suite while the lower level has two more bedrooms that have a bathroom each. This is countryside living that’s not in total isolation seeing as the busy market town of Skibbereen is just 7 km away.

Two-bed, detached, Glengarriff – €595,000

There’s no doubt that people will want to visit when you tell them you’ve bought a house in picturesque west Cork. So, it’s handy that this renovated farmhouse comes with a guest cottage to the side. Sitting on one acre, this home looks over Seal Harbour and is walking distance to the sea, while Glengarriff village is just a ten minute drive away.

With floor space of 127 m², the interior has seen a modern redesign that still hints at rural tradition. The spaces include a porch, open plan kitchen and dining room that looks onto the south facing garden, a living room and a wet room. Two bedrooms reside upstairs with the main benefitting from a dressing room and a balcony.

