CO OP bags of kale recalled due to possible presence of thistle

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has listed a recall of CO OP branded bags of kale as they could contain the prickly thistle plant.

CO OP is recalling certain batches of its sliced curly kale bags due to the possible presence of thistle.

All 160g bags with best before dates of between 4 and 11 August are being recalled under this notice.

The FSAI said that CO OP branded products are sold under the Nisa symbol group in Ireland which owns a number of shops around the country.

Recall notices will be displayed in shops which were stocked with these batches of kale.