Woman who fell 30 feet off cliff path in Sutton airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

A WOMAN IN her 50s was airlifted to hospital after falling off the cliff path near Red Rock in Sutton, Dublin, yesterday.

The Irish Coast Guard received a 999 call shortly after 4pm reporting that someone had fallen from the cliff in Sutton.

The Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter and a Coast Guard Cliff Rescue Team from Howth were dispatched. The team located the woman, who had fallen 30 feet off the coastal path, and administered first aid.

The woman was winched aboard the helicopter and taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard advised people to call 112 or 999 if they see someone who may be in trouble on a beach, cliff or in the water. “Most people have mobile phones but don’t assume someone else has made the call,” they said.

Members of the public have been advised to stay away from exposed areas today as a Status Orange wind warning is in place as Storm Brendan moves across the country.