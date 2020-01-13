This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman who fell 30 feet off cliff path in Sutton airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Coast Guard rescued the woman, who is aged in her 50s, yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Monday 13 Jan 2020, 7:57 AM
59 minutes ago 8,105 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4963303
The rescue taking place yesterday.
Image: Irish Coast Guard
The rescue taking place yesterday.
The rescue taking place yesterday.
Image: Irish Coast Guard

A WOMAN IN her 50s was airlifted to hospital after falling off the cliff path near Red Rock in Sutton, Dublin, yesterday.

The Irish Coast Guard received a 999 call shortly after 4pm reporting that someone had fallen from the cliff in Sutton.

The Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter and a Coast Guard Cliff Rescue Team from Howth were dispatched. The team located the woman, who had fallen 30 feet off the coastal path, and administered first aid.

The woman was winched aboard the helicopter and taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard advised people to call 112 or 999 if they see someone who may be in trouble on a beach, cliff or in the water. “Most people have mobile phones but don’t assume someone else has made the call,” they said.

Members of the public have been advised to stay away from exposed areas today as a Status Orange wind warning is in place as Storm Brendan moves across the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie