Two men arrested after gardaí seize €90,000 worth of cocaine and €64,000 in cash

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men following the seizure of suspected cocaine and cash in Butlerstown, Co Waterford.

Gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs unit carried out a search of two vehicles in Butlerstown shortly before 2.30pm yesterday.

During the course of the search approximately €90,000 of cocaine (pending analysis) and €64,000 in cash was seized.

Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were arrested at the scene.

Both men are currently being detained under the provisions of section two of the Drug Trafficking Act at Waterford Garda Station. They can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.