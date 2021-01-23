#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 23 January 2021
Advertisement

Two men arrested after gardaí seize €90,000 worth of cocaine and €64,000 in cash

Gardaí searched two vehicles in Butlerstown, Co Waterford, yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 12:21 PM
34 minutes ago 1,811 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5333544
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men following the seizure of suspected cocaine and cash in Butlerstown, Co Waterford.

Gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs unit carried out a search of two vehicles in Butlerstown shortly before 2.30pm yesterday.

During the course of the search approximately €90,000 of cocaine (pending analysis) and €64,000 in cash was seized.

Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were arrested at the scene.

Both men are currently being detained under the provisions of section two of the Drug Trafficking Act at Waterford Garda Station. They can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie