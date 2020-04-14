Driver who was 'out for a spin' tests positive for cocaine and cannabis

A DRIVER WHO was stopped by gardaí at a checkpoint tested positive for cocaine and cannabis after saying they were “out for a spin”.

A large number of checkpoints are in place around the country as gardaí enforce Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Current exceptions to leaving home include essential workers travelling to work, and people going to shops for essential items, for vital family healthcare reasons or to take physical exercise within a 2km radius.

After being stopped at a checkpoint recently, a driver informed gardaí they were “out for a spin”.

There was “a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle”, gardaí said, and the driver subsequently tested positive for taking cocaine and cannabis.

Gardaí today issued a warning, telling people to “never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.