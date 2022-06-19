#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cocaine and heroin valued at €1.3 million seized at Rosslare Europort

Over 5kgs of heroin and almost 8kgs of cocaine were discovered during the seizure.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 1:18 PM
REVENUE OFFICERS TODAY seized €1.3 million worth of heroin and cocaine as part of a search at Rosslare Europort today.

The drugs were discovered after Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked off a ferry from Dunkirk in France.

“The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a hidden compartment of the trailer,” said a spokesperson for Revenue.

Over 5kgs or heroin and almost 8kgs of cocaine were discovered within the concealed compartment. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí following the seizure. He is currently being held in Wexford Garda Station.

According to Revenue, investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

