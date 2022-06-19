Cocaine and heroin valued at €1.3 million seized at Rosslare Europort

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
REVENUE OFFICERS TODAY seized €1.3 million worth of heroin and cocaine as part of a search at Rosslare Europort today.
The drugs were discovered after Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked off a ferry from Dunkirk in France.
“The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a hidden compartment of the trailer,” said a spokesperson for Revenue.
Over 5kgs or heroin and almost 8kgs of cocaine were discovered within the concealed compartment.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí following the seizure. He is currently being held in Wexford Garda Station.
According to Revenue, investigations into the incident remain ongoing.
