Friday 5 August 2022
Light aircraft and 120 kilos of cocaine worth €8.4 million seized in drug raid

Two men were arrested.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 5 Aug 2022, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 31,298 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5833997
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED 120 kilos of cocaine as well as a light aircraft following an operation targeting organised crime in Ireland. 

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles, shortly after 6pm, at two locations in the Lough Owel area of Westmeath.

In the course of this operation, gardaí said 120 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4 million (subject to analysis) was recovered along with several electronic devices.

Follow up searches were carried out in Naas, Kildare and Waterford City, as well as at a commercial airfield in Longford where a light aircraft was seized.

Gardaí believe the drugs were flown into Ireland using the small aircraft.

Two men, aged 54 and 40 years, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Following the operation Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, the Head of Organised and Serious Crime said: “This operation has prevented a considerable quantity of dangerous drugs from making it onto our streets and causing significant harm to our communities.

“An Garda Síochána is committed, under Operation Tara, to disrupting and dismantling the organised criminal networks who profit from drug trafficking and impact so negatively on our society.”

