Cocaine worth €1.4 million seized after vehicle is searched at Dublin Port

COCAINE WITH AN estimated value of €1.4 million was seized at Dublin Port yesterday.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime, a joint intelligence-led operation was conducted involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Wicklow/Wexford garda divisions.

The operation resulted in a vehicle being stopped in Dublin Port yesterday. In a subsequent search of a refrigerated unit, 20kg of concealed cocaine was discovered.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences. He is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The illegal drugs were found with the assistance of detector dog Laddie.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing investigations targeting organised crime and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.