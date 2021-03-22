#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 March 2021
Eight men arrested after €60,000 worth of cocaine seized in Temple Bar

A number of mobile phones were also seized along with a quantity of cash.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 22 Mar 2021, 4:40 PM
52 minutes ago 4,806 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED eight men after €60,000 worth of cocaine was seized in the Temple Bar area of Dublin city.

Officers carried out a search at a location in Temple Bar in the early hours of this morning, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin.

During the course of the operation, Gardaí uncovered the suspected drugs in packages of various sizes. A number of mobile phones were also seized along with a quantity of cash.

Eight men, between the ages of 18 and 29 and one juvenile, were arrested at the scene. They are being detained at a number of different Garda stations around Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

