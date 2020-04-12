Man arrested with cocaine worth €125,000 after gardaí monitor wooded area in Fermoy

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized a large amount of suspected cocaine in Cork.

Gardaí were monitoring a wooded area at Cullenagh, Fermoy, yesterday when they observed a man arriving at the location at around 6.40pm yesterday.

The man, aged in his early 20s, collected a quantity of suspected cocaine before being stopped by gardaí.

A number of plastic boxes were retrieved at the location and, on examination, were found to contain suspected cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of approximately €125,000.

The man was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained under the provisions of section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Fermoy Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.